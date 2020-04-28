US Army orders new M320 and M320A1 grenade launchers

The US Army Contracting Command has awarded a $33.6 million firm-fixed-price contract for 40mm M320 and 40mm M320A1 grenade launchers.

Colorado-based Capco (the only bidder via an online process) will produce and deliver the grenade launchers by April 2025, with locations for the work being selected on an order-by-order basis.

Capco is the first US manufacturer of the M320A1, which was originally designed and produced by Heckler & Koch in 2008 with the aim of replacing the M203.

The M320A1 has a maximum range of 400m and weighs 1.5kg. It uses a breech-loading, single-shot feed mechanism.

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

M320 GLM