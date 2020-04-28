To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Army orders new M320 and M320A1 grenade launchers

28th April 2020 - 13:30 GMT | by Shephard News Team

The US Army Contracting Command has awarded a $33.6 million firm-fixed-price contract for 40mm M320 and 40mm M320A1 grenade launchers.

Colorado-based Capco (the only bidder via an online process) will produce and deliver the grenade launchers by April 2025, with locations for the work being selected on an order-by-order basis.

Capco is the first US manufacturer of the M320A1, which was originally designed and produced by Heckler & Koch in 2008 with the aim of replacing the M203.

The M320A1 has a maximum range of 400m and weighs 1.5kg. It uses a breech-loading, single-shot feed mechanism.

