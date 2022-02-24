To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Full steam ahead for US Navy aviation revolution

24th February 2022 - 16:15 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Holsworthy

RSS

The USN has graduated its first students from Project Hellcat. (Photo: DVIDS)

The USN has completed another milestone as part of its Naval Aviator Training Next (NATN) project with the graduation of the first Project Hellcat student naval aviators.

The US Navy’s regeneration of its pilot training pipeline has achieved a major milestone with the graduation of the first student naval aviators (SNA) from Project Hellcat with Training Air Wing 4 (TW-4) at NAS Corpus Christi in Texas.

The Project Hellcat initiative is an evaluation by the Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) into the intermediate training stage for SNAs destined for tactical fast-jet aircraft.

In the past, the fast-jet pipeline only included primary and advanced phases. Project Hellcat introduces an intermediate phase to teach tactical and mission management topics flown on the T-6B prior to the advanced phase

