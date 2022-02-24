Full steam ahead for US Navy aviation revolution

The US Navy’s regeneration of its pilot training pipeline has achieved a major milestone with the graduation of the first student naval aviators (SNA) from Project Hellcat with Training Air Wing 4 (TW-4) at NAS Corpus Christi in Texas.

The Project Hellcat initiative is an evaluation by the Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) into the intermediate training stage for SNAs destined for tactical fast-jet aircraft.

In the past, the fast-jet pipeline only included primary and advanced phases. Project Hellcat introduces an intermediate phase to teach tactical and mission management topics flown on the T-6B prior to the advanced phase