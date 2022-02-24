Full steam ahead for US Navy aviation revolution

Australia extends Hawk 127 contract for BAE Systems
The Hawk 127 will continue as the lead-in fighter training platform for the RAAF until 2031.
The US Navy’s regeneration of its pilot training pipeline has achieved a major milestone with the graduation of the first student naval aviators (SNA) from Project Hellcat with Training Air Wing 4 (TW-4) at NAS Corpus Christi in Texas.
The Project Hellcat initiative is an evaluation by the Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) into the intermediate training stage for SNAs destined for tactical fast-jet aircraft.
In the past, the fast-jet pipeline only included primary and advanced phases. Project Hellcat introduces an intermediate phase to teach tactical and mission management topics flown on the T-6B prior to the advanced phase
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
The Hawk 127 will continue as the lead-in fighter training platform for the RAAF until 2031.
US Army SOF freefall parachute training was supported for the first time by overwatch from an MQ-9A Reaper UAS.
Naples shipyard to provide maintenance and MRO services for the training ship Giorgio Cini.
As the USN's Project Avenger gains traction and credibility, TW-4 has added extra realism through the addition of PilotEdge ATC services.
Responses are due by 9 March to a German Navy tender for naval simulation-based training.
DefenseTek Solutions is upgrading Latvian and Slovenian JTAC simulators to include improved visuals, new hosting platforms and distributed interactive capabilities.