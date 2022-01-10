France orders small UAVs for training

DJI Phantom 4 mini-UAV. (Photo: Flying Eye)

An initial tranche of 850 micro-UAVs and mini-UAVs will help French C-UAS and pilot training.

French military aviation maintenance agency DMAé has ordered a first tranche of 850 commercially produced micro-UAVs and mini-UAVs from Flying Eye for an estimated €6 million, as part of a broader four-year contract.

The UAVs will be used primarily for pilot training, C-UAS training, and to help DMAé keep track of the latest developments in civilian drone technology.

Flying Eye is an official supplier of systems manufactured by Chinese firm DJI. It already supplies the French Army, French Navy and French police.

The first tranche exceeds the requirement for 500 units set out in the call for tenders, suggesting an urgent need for the French military to address C-UAS issues.