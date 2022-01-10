France orders small UAVs for training

Dutch MoD continues investment in games technology
The Dutch MoD has continued its long-standing relationship with Bohemia Interactive Simulations to acquire an enterprise license for the company's latest version of VBS.
French military aviation maintenance agency DMAé has ordered a first tranche of 850 commercially produced micro-UAVs and mini-UAVs from Flying Eye for an estimated €6 million, as part of a broader four-year contract.
The UAVs will be used primarily for pilot training, C-UAS training, and to help DMAé keep track of the latest developments in civilian drone technology.
Flying Eye is an official supplier of systems manufactured by Chinese firm DJI. It already supplies the French Army, French Navy and French police.
The first tranche exceeds the requirement for 500 units set out in the call for tenders, suggesting an urgent need for the French military to address C-UAS issues.
The Brazilian Navy has commissioned its new CAE SH-70B TOFT and has started training aircrew from Esqd HS-1.
Boeing is in pole position to win five-year IDIQ training contract for Super Hornet and Growler.
Latvian Air Force orders five-week UAS and ISR training course from Inzpire.
The Philippines has begun using a training facility in Brunei to prepare its pilots for flying the S-70i helicopter.
FSI has started work on the FTD for the Czech Air Force's new AH-1Z and UH-1Y aircraft.