Fincantieri company launches VR and AR simulator for ROVs

The first advanced simulator combining virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) for the guidance and maintenance of wire-guided remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROVs) has been launched.

Developed by naval research and simulation company Cetena, which is owned by Italy’s Fincantieri Group, the as-yet unnamed simulator allows for immersive training and has been designed for use by the Italian Navy.

The AR simulator was presented at the Mine Countermeasures Forces Command (MARICODRAG) in La Spezia to soldiers and civilians from 15 nations participating in NATO exercise Dynamic Move 24-II.

According to MARICENDRAG director–commander Claudio Cuomo, “The activities prepared for this system are two experiments; the first concerns remote support during remotely guided maintenance interventions and the second enables an unprecedented level of realism in the familiarisation and training sessions for the preparation of wire-guided vehicles.”

The system also offers realistic training scenarios and integrates 3D models, digital technical manuals and operating procedures to support naval missions.