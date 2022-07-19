Farnborough 2022: TCTS II becomes part of US air training programme of record

The USAF has picked the Tactical Combat Training System – Increment II (TCTS II) as its preferred solution for the P6 Combat Training System (P6CTS) Program of Record.

‘This selection was the result of USAF evaluation of TCTS II’s growth capacity to meet all USAF future Air Combat Training requirements while remaining fully interoperable with US Navy’s TCTS II,’ co-developer Collins Aerospace noted in a 19 July statement.

TCTS Inc II is the military air combat training system that will replace legacy combat training systems at 55 USAF training ranges.

The new system will provide an air combat maneouvring instrumentation and an integrated live, virtual and constructive capability. It enables the rapid adaptation of new missions and threats into training as well as enabling joint and coalition interoperability with fourth- and fifth-generation aircraft platforms.

One notable feature of TCTS Inc II for P6CTS is a Synthetic Inject to Live capability that allows pilots to ‘engage in realistic training scenarios by emulating user-selected threat environments’, Collins Aerospace noted.

The USAF aims to integrate P6CTS on fighter aircraft initially, followed by trainer, bomber, cargo and other platforms.