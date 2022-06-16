Eurosatory 2022: Cubic could fill British Army artillery training gap with Blue Shell

Reservists from the British Army’s 105 Regiment Royal Artillery have begun trying out the new Blue Shell and the Artillery Mission Training Systems (AMST) capability provided by Cubic.

AMST is a 105mm gun simulator, in which a number of components on the L-118 light gun have been replaced with replica components, including the firing box. The system comes with the Blue Shell replica of the in-service 1/10th-weight rounds.

The system is meant to bridge the gap between the way the British Army conducts dry training and the way it does live-fire training. The Royal School of Artillery at Larkhill has been using ten AMSTs since 2018 as part of the concept demonstrator contract for the 105mm Light Gun.

The Blue Shell training rounds allow the gunner to set the fuse and select the correct charges for the specific fire mission.

Andy Gales, senior director of business development at Cubic, told Shephard during Eurosatory 2022 that soldiers can conduct all types of artillery drills with the system, including failure-to-fire, load, round eject and fire. The replica firing box can be loaded just as on the L-118 gun; the rounds go behind the shell retainer, loaded and rammed as normal.

The artillery crew can go through a ten-fire mission without ejecting a single round, which allows units to conduct drills uninterrupted.

The system can be injected into the Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim) VBS and, after firing, the landed rounds can be seen in the virtual environment, allowing for combined arms training in a virtual and live environment simultaneously.

Gales said Cubic and BISim maintain a close relationship, and Blue Shell has already been tested with the most recent VBS Mantle ETM terrain application.

The British Army has been looking in recent years to procure instrumentation systems to integrate its 81mm L16 mortars and 105mm L118 light guns into the Tactical Engagement Simulation System (TESS) training environment.

The programme is called Indirect Fires Simulation (IDFS) and is being managed by the Training and Simulation Systems Programme organisation within MoD Defence Equipment & Support.

The IDFS programme was set to build on the living training integration of the Royal Artillery’s L118 105mm Light Gun that has already been achieved by Cubic UK during the Concept Capability Demonstrator (CCD) phase, and a £19 million ($22.9 million) contract was to have been awarded this year.

This was not announced at the recent IT2EC and DSET events, however, so there are doubts to as whether the UK is ready to make this step in 2022.

