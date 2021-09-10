To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Familiar engine problem looms over new Russian trainer aircraft

Familiar engine problem looms over new Russian trainer aircraft

10th September 2021 - 09:00 GMT | by Leonid Nersisyan in Moscow

The initial prototype of the UTS-800 was displayed last month at Army-2021. ​(Credit: VPK/Mikhail Zherdev)

Where does development of the UTS-800 leave Russian MoD plans to buy the Yak-152 trainer aircraft?

The Ural Civil Aviation Plant (UZGA) unveiled the first prototype of its UTS-800 trainer aircraft at the Army-2021 defence show in Russia last month.

The aircraft is to be equipped with the VK-800S turboprop engine which is also being developed by UZGA.

The UTS-800 has been demonstrated to Russian Minister of Defence Sergey Shoigu. According to the designers, the production of the UTS-800 is not dependent on imports and the cost of a flight hour should not exceed RUB25,000 ($340).

The first flight is planned for October 2021.

Weight (empty)1,706kg
MTOW2,560kg
Max. range1,800km ...

