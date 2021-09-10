Familiar engine problem looms over new Russian trainer aircraft

MetaVR changes name and offers more product
MetaVR changes name and completes delivery of training systems to NATO's TLP.
The Ural Civil Aviation Plant (UZGA) unveiled the first prototype of its UTS-800 trainer aircraft at the Army-2021 defence show in Russia last month.
The aircraft is to be equipped with the VK-800S turboprop engine which is also being developed by UZGA.
The UTS-800 has been demonstrated to Russian Minister of Defence Sergey Shoigu. According to the designers, the production of the UTS-800 is not dependent on imports and the cost of a flight hour should not exceed RUB25,000 ($340).
The first flight is planned for October 2021.
|Weight (empty)
|1,706kg
|MTOW
|2,560kg
|Max. range
|1,800km ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
MetaVR changes name and completes delivery of training systems to NATO's TLP.
Aeralis has added two key partners to its integrated design team as the company works towards freezing the design before the aircraft's first flight in 2024.
Polish Armed Forces buy ‘innovative, flexible training solutions’, says Saab.
Inzpire's Mission Training Devices Division has added three new simulators that are due to be unveiled at this year's DSEI event.
Collins Aerospace received a contract modification to enhance HITS-A and HITS-M training devices for the E-2D.
The requirement for the Ministry of Defence to evidence cost controls in the defence equipment space is seeing the emphasis for design and delivery of equipment training packages being placed onto the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).