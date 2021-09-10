Familiar engine problem looms over new Russian trainer aircraft

The Ural Civil Aviation Plant (UZGA) unveiled the first prototype of its UTS-800 trainer aircraft at the Army-2021 defence show in Russia last month.

The aircraft is to be equipped with the VK-800S turboprop engine which is also being developed by UZGA.

The UTS-800 has been demonstrated to Russian Minister of Defence Sergey Shoigu. According to the designers, the production of the UTS-800 is not dependent on imports and the cost of a flight hour should not exceed RUB25,000 ($340).

The first flight is planned for October 2021.