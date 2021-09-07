DSEI 2021: Collins secures additional E-2D contract

The Nortrop Grumman E-2D Hawkeye is having its training systems enhanced. (Photo: DVIDS)

Collins Aerospace received a contract modification to enhance HITS-A and HITS-M training devices for the E-2D.

Collins Aerospace has continued to add to its Hawkeye Integrated Training System (HITS) business with a $17.62 million contract to upgrade training systems for aircrew and maintenance crew.

Awarded by the Orlando, Florida-based US Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division (NAWC TSD), the contract covers aircrew systems within the HITS-A programme and maintainers under HITS-M.

HITS-A provides tactics trainers; operational flight trainers; aircrew procedures trainers; curriculum/courseware; electronic classrooms; a learning resource centre and mission brief/debrief facilities.

HITS-M features a simulated maintenance trainer, a power plant trainer, curriculum/courseware design and support and electronic classrooms.

The main focus of the contract, a modification to a previously awarded deal, is to provide spares and equipment to maintain currency between the aircraft and training devices.

The HITS-A IOS. (Photo: ASI)

The upgrades will be undertaken at the USN Carrier Airborne Command Control and Logistics Wing’s Fleet and Replacement Squadrons as well as at its Weapons School, where HITS-A and HITS-M are currently used.

According to NAWC, work will be completed in March 2024.

One of the main subcontractors for Collins Aerospace on the programme is Aero Simulation Inc (ASI). The company developed the E-2D Operational Flight Trainers and Aircrew Procedures Trainers for HITS-A.

Earlier this year, the USN announced that two E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Distributed Readiness Trainers (D-DRT) successfully completed Fleet Mission Testing at NAS Norfolk, Virginia and were declared ready for training. These were the first Delta System Software Configuration 3 (DSSC-3) aircrew trainers for the fleet.

The D-DRT allows the two pilots and three flight officers aboard Hawkeye to practise a range of tactical scenarios. The two D-DRT devices are also able to connect and operate together, simulating dual E-2D mission scenarios that require complex battlespace management and procedures.

Two D-DRTs are now being readied for training at MCAS Iwakuni in Japan under a sole-source $44 million contract awarded to Rockwell Collins in 2018.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the USN is acquiring 24 E-2Ds from Northrop Grumman for an estimated $5.1 billion.