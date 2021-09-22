DSEI 2021: BAE Systems focuses on readiness rather than availability

BAE Systems vision of future training. (Photo: BAE Systems)

BAE Systems is using training as a method of highlighting a greater emphasis on operational readiness.

The military and its industrial partners have always addressed platform availability as a key indicator of performance but that emphasis is beginning to change at BAE Systems Air.

‘Although we will continue to produce platforms, the key thing is how those platforms are integrated,’ Sir Stuart Atha, director of defence capability at BAE Systems, told Shephard during DSEI on 14-17 September.

He added: ‘We are moving to a company that emphasises readiness and not availability, and training is a major part of that equation.’

Atha, a former RAF pilot and AOC 1 Group before ending his military career as an Air Marshal Deputy Commander Operations, said that he could not ‘recall a time when there are so many diverse factors that we need to address when we think about training. There is so much to be done in this space'.

Commenting on the way training was conducted, Atha said that ‘everyone is different and we all learn differently. When I was an instructor at RAF Valley I was very proud of the system but students went left to right, instructors put the ticks in the boxes along with the dates and you either passed or failed before getting to the end where there was a capability, supposedly. You then went to the frontline where you did exactly the same thing'.

This rather rigid approach had to change. ‘We’re all different,' Atha noted. 'One of the things that I learnt was that those guys who were struggling to begin with might be top of the group when they get to the front line. People learn in different ways so the question is, how can you tailor training to the individual?'

BAE Systems is currently discussing various types of training technologies with industry, including AI and digital twins, to see how they may be applied to develop more tailored approaches to training.

Yet there is no one size fits all solution, according to Atha.

‘No two air forces will agree on how a pilot should be trained,’ he explained. ‘For example, the US is adopting the Reforge programme. This is a fascinating approach, particularly with the T-7A coming in because it covers both the fast-jet phase and initial operational training — but how many air forces can afford that approach?’

Turning his attention to the future of air power, Atha considered the role of the pilot. ‘What is the pilot expected to do in the front line? If that frontline is FCAS [the Future Combat Air System] what is it that you need [know] to be competent and current to operate there?

The use of lower-cost synthetic training systems is growing. (Photo: CAE)

‘It’s not just wiggling sticks in a cockpit. What we’re keen to do in BAE Systems is to really step forward, not just as an organisation that produces products but to exploit our experiences that we have gained in places like Saudi Arabia and to deliver training services.

‘I’ll give you an example. The [Eurofighter] Typhoon is a very easy aeroplane to fly but the real skills are fighting and operating it. Historically, there has been an orthodoxy about flying training where a pilot had to pass through, as when I joined the RAF, four different aircraft types. Now, we are beginning to question this approach.

‘I really believe we’re on the cusp of something here but the real danger is that we’re not joining conversations up. We need to exploit technologies quicker and more efficiently to enhance training. We need to undertake more experimentation through organisations such as [the now defunct] NITEWorks, where we bring together the warfighter, the scientists, industry and academics to allow us to experiment and play in a safe space. We protect IP but we also create IP for the greater good.’

BAE Systems is clearly keen to promote a collegiate approach to developing future training solutions and Atha highlighted that the company does not want to do this 'to the exclusion of other companies because what we have recognised in the "new world" that it isn’t the prime versus prime contest of old but [using companies that have areas of expertise]'.

He added: ‘You look at Inzpire, a brilliant company with an identity that is not like us but we can work together. CAE is another example, as is Improbable. There are a whole range of companies where we can act as a convener in the way that we are on FCAS. We really are keen to have a substantive discussion and debate about the way forward.’

Atha emphasised how ‘discussion and debate’ are essential in trying to understand the future of training and how it will be conducted. Training does not exist in a vacuum and the way that it is conducted sometimes has unintended consequences, for example by conducting increasing amounts in the virtual environment.

'If you’re driving people down this synthetic route you need to have a clear idea of your operational and logistic models' — Sir Stuart Atha, BAE Systems director of defence capability

He explained: ‘There are some really big issues that one might not think off but if you have an air force that is 90% synthetic [conducting 90% of its training virtually], which is great because of its affordability, a problem arises when it goes to war. You stop doing 90% synthetic; you’re doing 90-100% live. So how do you transition from that peacetime paradigm to going to war?

‘Previously, when we did this [for example] in Libya in 2011, it wasn’t such an issue because 90% of our flying was live and to go to 100% we just had to run a little bit faster; the only difference was we were dropping weapons.

As training moves increasingly into synthetic environments, 'in addition to the weapons you have to pay for a ten-fold increase in operating costs', Atha remarked.

'You then have to address a supply chain that now has to support 100% live operations. If you’re driving people down this synthetic route you need to have a clear idea of your operational and logistic models. And this then spins back into the training model.'

The problem extends beyond the need to train pilots. 'In peacetime, there are not enough air battlespace managers, CAOC [Combined Air Operations Centre] and C2 staff; these are the glue that allow operations to take place and therefore we need a much broader view of training,’ Atha concluded.

There is no doubt that air forces are changing the way they train their pilots. The number of aircraft types in the training pipeline is being cut, lower-cost synthetic training systems are being adopted and technology is being applied to offer improved training that is tailored to the individual.

BAE Systems is now working hard to identify the optimal model for its own requirements as the debate continues.