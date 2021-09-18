DSEI 2021: Pooling expertise to provide optimal training

The sensor operating console inside the PA-31. (Photo: 2Excel)

2Excel Aviation and JD2E have joined forces to provide the Royal Air Force with ISR training courses.

2Excel Aviation and JD2E have been awarded a three-year contract, with a one-year option, by the UK MoD to train airborne ISR operators in the UK.

Featuring both live and synthetic training, this 4.5-week course includes 10h of flying time.

Both companies have extensive experience in the ISR training field with JD2E providing ground school, classroom and airborne instructors alongside a range of simulators and courseware materials.

2Excel Aviation will provide aircraft from its existing fleet as well as mission system and sensors that include EO/IR turrets, the Automatic Identification System (AIS) and CarteNav’s AIMS-ISR along with instructors.

JD2E already has experience in providing Mission Aircrew Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance Operator training to the RAF and some overseas air forces, including Senegal. This training is either provided at the JD2E head office or at the customer’s location.

Its current work with the RAF sees JD2E providing instructors and simulators to deliver advanced ISR training to Weapon Systems Operators at RAF College Cranwell. This course prepares aircrew for future roles on MQ-9 Reaper, Shadow R1, RC-135W Rivet Joint and P-8A Poseidon aircraft.

2Excel's PA-31 will be used as part of the ISR course. Note the EO/IR turret under the aircraft's nose. (Photo: 2Excel)

The partnership between the two companies fuses J2DE’s ground-based experience with the airborne expertise of 2Excel Aviation.

Arnie Palmer, director of special missions at 2Excel Aviation, referred to JD2E’s simulation capabilities as ‘industry-leading synthetic training’. Devices such as the Full Crew Airborne Trainer, Rear Crew Airborne Trainer and the Tactical UAS Simulator will all be used on the MoD’s new course.

The contract, which was awarded in September 2021, will see the pair deliver four courses per year for three years with an optional 12-month extension. The first course of 40-60h is due to begin in January 2022.

All courses will comprise up to six students and take around 4.5 weeks, including 1.5 weeks of ground school and synthetic training at JD2E’s facility near RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire. That will be followed by three weeks of live flying from 2Excel’s Doncaster-Sheffield Airport operations base, including 10h of airborne time per student.

2Excel already supports the UK Government through programmes such as the current Coastguard SAR contract. The company is also working with Leonardo to develop sensor capabilities for the UK’s Tempest programme.

This contract yet again highlights the expertise that SMEs can bring to the military to provide specific and tailored training. As Western military forces continue to shrink, such training services will continue to be used to plug training gaps in the services.