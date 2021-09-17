DSEI 2021: First time at Pápa for EDA course

The Inzpire MTD. (Photo: Inzpire)

October will see the EDA and its training provider, Inzpire, undertake live flying training in Hungary as part of its Helicopter Tactics Instructor course.

The European Defence Agency (EDA) is about to expand its capabilities by providing live training from Pápa Air Base in Hungary as part of its rotary-wing training programme. The first live course in Hungary will commence in October.

Via prime contractor Inzpire’s Helicopter Services Division, the EDA runs a number of courses at the Multinational Helicopter Training Centre in Sintra Air Base, Portugal.

Participating nations then have the opportunity of adding a live flying phase in Hungary following the Sintra ground school.

EDA has four main courses that are taught by Inzpire: the Helicopter Tactics Course; the Helicopter Tactics Instructor Course; EW; and an Introduction to Composite Air Operations.

The seven-week Helicopter Tactics Instructor Course comprises four weeks at Sintra and three weeks at Pápa.

The EDA rotary-wing courses were originally conducted at RAF Leeming but later moved to Sintra, where the first course took place in October 2020.

Papa Air Base in Hungary is also home to the NATO C-17 airlift capability. (Photo: NATO)

‘We ran 12 courses last year where we trained 220 students,’ said Stuart Hague, head of the Helicopter Services Division at Inzpire. ‘The courses are tri-service and very much multinational.’

Sintra now has two Mission Training Devices (MTDs) that combine pilot and rear-crew members. These devices were built by Inzpire and include BISim VBS4 and VBS Blue visualisation systems. As well as the pilot stations, the devices have simulated crew-fired weapons.

‘During the live flying phase customers use their own aircraft,’ explained Hague, a former RAF Chinook pilot. ‘This live-flying phase enables customers to put into practice what they learnt in Sintra. It also provides a further opportunity for crews to learn from each other and learn about different national approaches to helicopter operations.’

According to Inzpire, the company is expecting around 10 helicopters to join the live flying phase in Hungary.

In addition to running the EDA course, Inzpire’s Helicopter Services Division provides instructors for the UK MoD Wildcat and AH-64 Apache training courses.

Inzpire also works with Lockheed Martin to provide simulator and ground school instructors at RAF Odiham for Chinook training.