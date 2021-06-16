Inzpire MTD is up and running in Portugal

Three major USAF commands pick Boeing for F-15 MTC work
Boeing is providing the simulation capability to train F-15 pilots and system operators in high-fidelity training devices.
Inzpire announced on 16 June that its helicopter Mission Training Device (MTD) was officially inaugurated in late May in the European Defence Agency (EDA) Helicopter Training Centre at Sintra Airbase in Portugal.
Qualified helicopter tactics instructors from Inzpire will use the simulator to deliver EDA Helicopter Tactics and Helicopter Tactics Instructor courses.
High-fidelity graphics for the simulator are provided by Bohemia Interactive Solutions with VBS4 and VBS Blue IG software.
The targeted fidelity simulator was developed and built by the Inzpire Mission Training Devices division and maintained and operated by experts from its Helicopter Services Division. It was already utilised for its first full training course in mid-May with helicopter crews from Germany and Portugal.
The Mission Training Device will enable two full helicopter crews to train together in a ‘fully immersive, networked, simulated training environment under the EDA’s Helicopter Training Programme (HTP)’, UK-based Inzpire noted.
Aechelon Technology is supporting high-fidelity F-35 and F-22 flight simulation visual display systems.
Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Greece are all set to receive naval training systems through the US FMS initiative.
The US Army International Programs Office has announced the latest round of FMS programmes, with the majority being delivered over the next 18 months.
New training instrumentation equipment for the USMC will replace the I-TESS system currently in use.
NATO's Flying Training Europe programme takes a major step forward with the signing of the MoU and the addition of Italy to the NFTE family.