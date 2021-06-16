Inzpire MTD is up and running in Portugal

Inzpire simulator at the EDA helicopter training centre in Portugal. (Photo: Inzpire)

Inzpire simulator will be used to deliver EDA helicopter training courses.

Inzpire announced on 16 June that its helicopter Mission Training Device (MTD) was officially inaugurated in late May in the European Defence Agency (EDA) Helicopter Training Centre at Sintra Airbase in Portugal.

Qualified helicopter tactics instructors from Inzpire will use the simulator to deliver EDA Helicopter Tactics and Helicopter Tactics Instructor courses.

High-fidelity graphics for the simulator are provided by Bohemia Interactive Solutions with VBS4 and VBS Blue IG software.

The targeted fidelity simulator was developed and built by the Inzpire Mission Training Devices division and maintained and operated by experts from its Helicopter Services Division. It was already utilised for its first full training course in mid-May with helicopter crews from Germany and Portugal.

The Mission Training Device will enable two full helicopter crews to train together in a ‘fully immersive, networked, simulated training environment under the EDA’s Helicopter Training Programme (HTP)’, UK-based Inzpire noted.