Denmark looks to neighbour for live training solutions

Saab has entered into a framework agreement with the Danish Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation (DALO) for live training solutions.

The Swedish company announced on 21 March that the 15-year agreement could be extended by five years with a total potential value of about DKK550 million ($81.66 million).

This agreement aims to enable the Royal Danish Army to conduct live training exercises where the weapons effect will have a realistic, simulated impact on manoeuvres, Saab added.

It noted that Danish Defence would be able to place orders for 'all the necessary equipment' in its live training portfolio to establish Mobile Exercise Control (EXCON).

The agreement also covers onsite support, service, spare parts, repair and education.

'This solution will enhance our training capability and secure our long-term possibility to train our forces, within as well as across borders, with our allied nations for a long time going forward,' said René Ulbjerg Toft, deputy technical director for command support at DALO.

He added: 'It will also ensure immediate feedback and integration of the various entities on the battlefield, providing exercises with full realism and maximised training effect.'