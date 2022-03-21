Denmark looks to neighbour for live training solutions

RAF Valley undergoes fast-jet training transformation
The UK MoD and industry partner Ascent Flight Training are in the process of wrapping up their study into fast-jet pilot training with a more streamlined course expected to be the result.
Saab has entered into a framework agreement with the Danish Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation (DALO) for live training solutions.
The Swedish company announced on 21 March that the 15-year agreement could be extended by five years with a total potential value of about DKK550 million ($81.66 million).
This agreement aims to enable the Royal Danish Army to conduct live training exercises where the weapons effect will have a realistic, simulated impact on manoeuvres, Saab added.
It noted that Danish Defence would be able to place orders for 'all the necessary equipment' in its live training portfolio to establish Mobile Exercise Control (EXCON).
The agreement also covers onsite support, service, spare parts, repair and education.
'This solution will enhance our training capability and secure our long-term possibility to train our forces, within as well as across borders, with our allied nations for a long time going forward,' said René Ulbjerg Toft, deputy technical director for command support at DALO.
He added: 'It will also ensure immediate feedback and integration of the various entities on the battlefield, providing exercises with full realism and maximised training effect.'
Rostec has showcased a prototype for its newest maintenance simulator as the war in Ukraine continues.
Following the invitation to tender in January, the UK MoD has contracted QinetiQ for Project Vampire.
As part of the Bandit programme, Blue Force Technologies will mature a high-performance UAV design for adversary air training with US pilots.
Rolls-Royce has been awarded a contract for the continued support of its Ardour engines, in use with the T-45 Goshawk.
QinetiQ is to provide Banshee Jet 80+ target UAVs to the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force.