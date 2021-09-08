MSPO 2021: Poland orders Saab combat training systems

Saab is providing military training systems and support services to Poland under a new five-year deal. (Photo: Saab)

Polish Armed Forces buy ‘innovative, flexible training solutions’, says Saab.

Saab is continuing its long-standing relationship with the Polish military on training, after it announced on 7 September that it will provide ‘several’ live systems and services under a five-year deal worth about SEK1 billion ($116 million).

‘This order will ensure that the Polish Armed Forces are equipped with innovative, flexible training solutions and the required training capability,’ Saab stated.

‘This will enable the customer to train as close to reality as possible, domestically as well as at the point-of-need in international collaborations.’

The Swedish company will deliver a complete live training solution for a reinforced mechanised battalion and four training centres for company-sized units.

‘The solution includes capabilities such as Saab’s latest exercise control (EXCON) and communication systems, as well as the latest generation hi-fidelity simulators for soldiers, weapons and vehicles,’ Saab added.

A three-year support period within the contract covers deployable, integrated logistics and operational support to the Polish Armed Forces.