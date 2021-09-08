MSPO 2021: Poland orders Saab combat training systems

DSEI 2021: Inzpire unveils new simulators
Inzpire's Mission Training Devices Division has added three new simulators that are due to be unveiled at this year's DSEI event.
Saab is continuing its long-standing relationship with the Polish military on training, after it announced on 7 September that it will provide ‘several’ live systems and services under a five-year deal worth about SEK1 billion ($116 million).
‘This order will ensure that the Polish Armed Forces are equipped with innovative, flexible training solutions and the required training capability,’ Saab stated.
‘This will enable the customer to train as close to reality as possible, domestically as well as at the point-of-need in international collaborations.’
The Swedish company will deliver a complete live training solution for a reinforced mechanised battalion and four training centres for company-sized units.
‘The solution includes capabilities such as Saab’s latest exercise control (EXCON) and communication systems, as well as the latest generation hi-fidelity simulators for soldiers, weapons and vehicles,’ Saab added.
A three-year support period within the contract covers deployable, integrated logistics and operational support to the Polish Armed Forces.
Collins Aerospace received a contract modification to enhance HITS-A and HITS-M training devices for the E-2D.
The requirement for the Ministry of Defence to evidence cost controls in the defence equipment space is seeing the emphasis for design and delivery of equipment training packages being placed onto the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).
Trust is critical in training. But it takes time to win, and once lost, it is hard to recover.
The USMC has selected seven companies to provide simulator support over a five-year base period.
With the US Navy/USMC SSC LCAC 100 platforms now entering service, a new training centre has been officially opened to train crews at Camp Pendleton.