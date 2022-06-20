To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Danish T-17 to receive digital instruments upgrade

20th June 2022 - 16:10 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The purpose of the prototype is to pave the way for a future-proofing of the T-17 fleet. (Photo: Scandinavian Avionics)

The prototype T-17 was equipped with modern digital equipment with the purpose to future-proof the Danish Air Force’s current fleet.

A Danish Armed Forces (DAF) T-18 pilot training aircraft’s instrumentation has been upgraded by SA Group company Scandinavian Avionics. After completing the upgrades and test flights, the DAF received a prototype at the Danish Air Show on 19 June.

New equipment the T-18 prototype received includes digital touchscreen equipment in the cockpit, a Garmin G500 TXi display (this includes a digital engine indication system), a new GTN750Xi navigation and communication device and a battery-powered GI275 standby indicator for the event of power loss.

‘The purpose of the prototype is to pave the way for a future-proofing of the T-17 fleet so that the type will be a relevant capacity for the DAF,’ Scandinavian Avionics said in a 20 June statement.

Scandinavian Avionics has also prepared a training programme that will equip the military's T-17 technicians to understand the maintenance of the new systems. This training program is organized and performed by another SA Group company, AEROTEAM Training Solutions.

The DAF has a total of 27 Saab T-17 aircraft for pilot training, observation flights, connecting flights and the maintenance of pilot skills.

