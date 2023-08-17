CMC Electronics wins Spanish PC-21 advanced trainer avionics contract

This contract includes the supply of the head-up display (HUD) sub-system, the flight management system and the GNSS receiver.

The award follows the acquisition of additional PC-21 turboprop-powered advanced trainers by Spain, an order that will bring Spain’s PC-21 fleet to 40 aircraft.

CMC’s HUD sub-system comprises the SparrowHawk HUD, which features a set of Up Front Control Panels (UGCP) in both the front and rear cockpits, along with a HUD camera. Additionally, the subsystem includes a HUD symbol generator and a video display unit (VDU) specifically designed for the rear seat instructor.

The SparrowHawk HUD is a compact unit with a wide 25-degree total field of view capable of seamlessly displaying both raster video and stroke symbology.

CMC’s civil-certified flight management systems are easy to install, integrate and configure. Their specialised functions reduce pilot workload during operations, and their integrated radio management system optimises size, weight, power and cost, the manufacturer said.

The CMA-5024 GNSS receiver offers Pilatus’ aircraft a cost-effective ADS-B Out solution and a high performance SBAS navigation sensor for all phases of flight.

Pilatus began the development of the PC-21 single-turboprop low-wing swept monoplane advanced trainer in 1999. It can also be operated in the light attack role. The prototype of the aircraft made its first flight in 2002.

The PC-21 is powered by a single Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-68B turboprop engine. The platforms can be outfitted with four under-wing hardpoints and one centreline external store station which can carry a load of up to 1,150kg for air-to-ground weapons.