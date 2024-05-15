Canada’s Calian moves into UK training field with purchase of Mabway

Calian Group has purchased UK-based training company Mabway for CN$32.4 million (US$23.7 million), a figure which could rise to CN$41 million.

Mabway has been involved in the management of large-scale defence role-playing environments that simulate real-world operational environments and provides technical engineering education for naval and maritime communities.

The acquisition has been designed to expand Canadian professional services company Calian’s existing presence in the UK and Europe, as well as bolster its military training and simulation solutions portfolio in the region.

Both companies have had recent successes in training contracts in Europe over the past two years.

In June last year, Mabway was awarded the UK MoD’s Interim Actors, Audiences, Adversaries, Enemies and Specialists (IA3ES) – Project Numidian contract. The contract will run for three years with options to extend for a further two years. It will be valued up to £120 million (US$151 million) over the full five-year term.

Calian supported Exercise Orion which took place in France between February and May 2023 with two components. The first component included 7,000 maritime, air force, amphibious and airborne troops conducting expeditionary operations in the south of France. The second component included 12,000 troops deploying to north-east France.