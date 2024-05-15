To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • Canada’s Calian moves into UK training field with purchase of Mabway

Canada’s Calian moves into UK training field with purchase of Mabway

15th May 2024 - 10:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Mabway provides large-scale real-world defence training. (Photo: Mabway)

Mabway, a supplier to the British Army since 2012, has a workforce of more than 1,000 ex-military and civilian permanent staff and contractors covering the UK, Europe and the Middle East.

Calian Group has purchased UK-based training company Mabway for CN$32.4 million (US$23.7 million), a figure which could rise to CN$41 million.

Mabway has been involved in the management of large-scale defence role-playing environments that simulate real-world operational environments and provides technical engineering education for naval and maritime communities.

The acquisition has been designed to expand Canadian professional services company Calian’s existing presence in the UK and Europe, as well as bolster its military training and simulation solutions portfolio in the region.

Both companies have had recent successes in training contracts in Europe over the past two years.

In June last year, Mabway was awarded the UK MoD’s Interim Actors, Audiences, Adversaries, Enemies and Specialists (IA3ES) – Project Numidian contract. The contract will run for three years with options to extend for a further two years. It will be valued up to £120 million (US$151 million) over the full five-year term.

Calian supported Exercise Orion which took place in France between February and May 2023 with two components. The first component included 7,000 maritime, air force, amphibious and airborne troops conducting expeditionary operations in the south of France. The second component included 12,000 troops deploying to north-east France.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us