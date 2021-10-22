Calian bags French training contract

Up to 60,000 troops will be involved in Exercise HEMEX ORION 2023. (Photo: Trevor Nash)

Calian to provide support for major French exercise involving the country's Rapid Reaction Corps.

Calian Group has been selected by the French Army to develop scenario and exercise scripts for Exercise HEMEX ORION 2023, which will be a major training event involving 60,000 people.

This contract began in September 2021 and runs until May 2023.

HEMEX ORION 2023 aims to increase the readiness of the French Armed Forces, training combat formations and supporting arms to plan and conduct high-intensity operations.

The company will provide a four-phase exercise programme, linked to a common scenario, culminating in a land-based exercise that combines simulated and real manoeuvres featuring the country’s Rapid Reaction Corps-France (HQ RRC-FR).

Calian currently delivers much of the strategic and operational training to NATO Command Structure and NATO Force Structure commands.