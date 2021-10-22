Calian bags French training contract

AWE 21 highlights CTTP potential benefits
The latest Army Warfighting Experiment in the UK highlighted industry innovations that are set to power collective training in the future.
Calian Group has been selected by the French Army to develop scenario and exercise scripts for Exercise HEMEX ORION 2023, which will be a major training event involving 60,000 people.
This contract began in September 2021 and runs until May 2023.
HEMEX ORION 2023 aims to increase the readiness of the French Armed Forces, training combat formations and supporting arms to plan and conduct high-intensity operations.
The company will provide a four-phase exercise programme, linked to a common scenario, culminating in a land-based exercise that combines simulated and real manoeuvres featuring the country’s Rapid Reaction Corps-France (HQ RRC-FR).
Calian currently delivers much of the strategic and operational training to NATO Command Structure and NATO Force Structure commands.
SEA has delivered a new submarine communication systems trainer to the Royal Navy Submarine School at HMS Raleigh.
The Belgian Ministry of Defence is evaluating VR technology to create virtual shoot-houses.
Following training with 81st Fighter Squadron at Moody AFB in Georgia, the Nigerian Air Force has now started operations with the A-29 from Kainji Air Base.
USAF contract modification sees Kratos provide spare parts for BQM-167A subscale target drones.
Following the award of Project Selborne to Team Fisher, the UK consortium has now taken responsibility for the RN's Future Training Unit.