British Army to receive fourth Apache crew trainer
The UK MoD has awarded Boeing a contract for the fourth AH-64E Apache Longbow Crew Trainer (LCT).
The other three LCTs are already in use at British Army bases – two at Middle Wallop and one at Wattisham. The fourth device will be based at Wattisham Flying Station, but the exact delivery date is yet to be determined.
Talking to reporters during a press briefing at FlightSafety International at Farnborough, Jake Scott, head of training services of Boeing Defence UK, said the arrival of the new trainer will allow army personnel to fly paired training sorties at both UK Apache
French Navy conducts first anti-drone training exercise
France's Naval Action Force (FAN) has conducted a dedicated exercise to train ship crews, marine riflemen and fast jet pilots in countering asymmetric drone threats.
Boeing launches T-7 Red Hawk EMD phase with US Air Force test flight
The successful test of the T-7A Red Hawk trainer jet by Boeing and the US Air Force is a significant milestone for the beleaguered T-X programme.
Northrop Grumman fields Polish battle command system trainer
Northrop Grumman has delivered an Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) trainer for Poland two years ahead of schedule.
Augmented reality integration on trainer aircraft progresses despite no official requirement
Companies such as BAE Systems, Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Korea Aerospace Industries are pushing forward with implementing the Red 6 augmented reality system onto jet trainers, despite the absence of formal interest from customer air forces so far.
Italian Air Force begins MQ-9A Reaper training
The Italian Air Force (IAF) has begun training the inaugural group of pilots and sensor operators who will operate the MQ-9A Block 5 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS).