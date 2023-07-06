British Army to receive fourth Apache crew trainer

The UK MoD has awarded Boeing a contract for the fourth AH-64E Apache Longbow Crew Trainer (LCT).

The other three LCTs are already in use at British Army bases – two at Middle Wallop and one at Wattisham. The fourth device will be based at Wattisham Flying Station, but the exact delivery date is yet to be determined.

Talking to reporters during a press briefing at FlightSafety International at Farnborough, Jake Scott, head of training services of Boeing Defence UK, said the arrival of the new trainer will allow army personnel to fly paired training sorties at both UK Apache