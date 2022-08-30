Brazilian Air Force introduces new flight simulator
The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) announced on 25 August the introduction of a new flight simulator. The modernised T-4000 simulator is in operation with the Brazilian Air Force Academy (AFA).
The system was designed and developed in a partnership between AFA and the Air Force Aeronautics Computing Centre of São José dos Campos.
The two military units started working on the new solution after delivery of the first modernised T-27 aircraft to AFA early this year.
Although it is based on the T-4000 simulator (the system that was previously used in the Brazilian Air Force Academy), the new solution features a remodelled panel, avionics and structure with Garmin systems and improved flight capabilities.
According to a press release issued by the FAB, the new simulator enables ‘total immersion in the aircraft,’ and the interaction with all the instruments and functionalities of the T-27M, ‘in addition to allowing reliable training in emergency procedures’.
Apart from the modernised T-4000, the FAB operates other two indigenously developed simulation systems: the T-300 (a VR simulator) and Marte (which simulates interstate conflict scenarios for use in operational exercises).
More from Training
-
Lockheed Martin Australia tests LVC training system
Lockheed Martin Australia's R&D team has partnered with the Royal Australian Air Force and Defence Science Technology Group to test and demonstrate comprehensive LVC training capabilities for multi-domain use.
-
US and Finnish navies to increase readiness in the Baltic
During a nearly two-week training exercise, US and Finnish naval personnel conducted a variety of onshore and offshore exercises and scenarios while also sharing techniques and procedures.
-
US to receive more CH-53K simulators
The new Sikorsky CH-53K Containerised Flight Training Device will increase training volume and allow marines to practice flights, maintenance and sustainment scenarios.
-
Sales opportunities for advanced trainer jets open up in Eastern Europe
Following the Polish Air Force acquisition of 48 KAI FA-50 jets, other countries including Bulgaria, Hungary, Serbia and Slovakia could also opt for a single-type solution for advanced trainer/light attack requirements.