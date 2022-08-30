Brazilian Air Force introduces new flight simulator

The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) announced on 25 August the introduction of a new flight simulator. The modernised T-4000 simulator is in operation with the Brazilian Air Force Academy (AFA).

The system was designed and developed in a partnership between AFA and the Air Force Aeronautics Computing Centre of São José dos Campos.

The two military units started working on the new solution after delivery of the first modernised T-27 aircraft to AFA early this year.

Although it is based on the T-4000 simulator (the system that was previously used in the Brazilian Air Force Academy), the new solution features a remodelled panel, avionics and structure with Garmin systems and improved flight capabilities.

According to a press release issued by the FAB, the new simulator enables ‘total immersion in the aircraft,’ and the interaction with all the instruments and functionalities of the T-27M, ‘in addition to allowing reliable training in emergency procedures’.

Apart from the modernised T-4000, the FAB operates other two indigenously developed simulation systems: the T-300 (a VR simulator) and Marte (which simulates interstate conflict scenarios for use in operational exercises).