Brazil updates combat simulator with new mortar

The introduction of 81mm Mortars into simulation will enable a wider variety of training for cadets. (Image: Brazilian Army)

Launched in 2015, Brazil continues to upgrade its Fire Support Simulator.

The Brazilian Army’s System Development Center has announced the completion of the process of including the 81mm Mortar in the Fire Support Simulator (SIMAF).

The implementation was initially requested by the Military Academy of Agulhas Negras for the training of its cadets.

It will also be used for the training of fire support pieces of infantry and cavalry units, which occurs in the Fire Support Simulator of the South Training Center (CA-Sul).

The initiative represents the ratification of independence in the maintenance of SIMAF by the Brazilian Army.

SIMAF chief instructor, Major Alexsander Aquiles, said of SIMAF: ‘It can project any scenario or combat conditions: just enter the site card (a sort of 2D map) and define the real variables for the region on the system’.

The tender for SIMAF was launched in 2010 and the first training centre opened in 2015. The Brazilian army continues to update the platform to suit training needs.