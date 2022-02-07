Brazil updates combat simulator with new mortar

LM Australia completes Air 5428 Phase 1 delivery
The RAAF has now received the final elements of its Project Air 5428.
The Brazilian Army’s System Development Center has announced the completion of the process of including the 81mm Mortar in the Fire Support Simulator (SIMAF).
The implementation was initially requested by the Military Academy of Agulhas Negras for the training of its cadets.
It will also be used for the training of fire support pieces of infantry and cavalry units, which occurs in the Fire Support Simulator of the South Training Center (CA-Sul).
The initiative represents the ratification of independence in the maintenance of SIMAF by the Brazilian Army.
SIMAF chief instructor, Major Alexsander Aquiles, said of SIMAF: ‘It can project any scenario or combat conditions: just enter the site card (a sort of 2D map) and define the real variables for the region on the system’.
The tender for SIMAF was launched in 2010 and the first training centre opened in 2015. The Brazilian army continues to update the platform to suit training needs.
The RAAF has issued its ITR for Project Air 5428 Phase 3 as Nova Systems joins Team AUStringer.
During a webinar hosted by NTSA, US military leaders voiced concerns about funding and the need for integrated cyber warfare training.
Spartan Air Academy carries on with contractor logistics support for Iraqi Air Force T-6 pilot training.
New facility in Bremen to host academic, simulator and live-flying training to more than 40 student aviators in the first year.
In the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is encouraging to see developments continue in the field of training and simulation. I/ITSEC 2021 provided the perfect opportunity to speak with manufacturers and explore the changes under way.