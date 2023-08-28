To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • Brazil bets on indigenously developed simulators to improve military training

Brazil bets on indigenously developed simulators to improve military training

28th August 2023 - 13:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

The Brazilian Navy’s Open Canopy Parachute Navigation Simulator has cut costs and reduced training accidents. (Photo: Brazilian Navy)

Brazil's in-house developed simulators can replicate multiple scenarios and missions and prepare commanders, paratroopers, pilots, gunners and marksmen while reducing costs related to acquisition and maintenance.

Brazil has been improving the training of its troops by using indigenously designed and manufactured military simulators. Built in partnership between the three armed forces and national suppliers, the solutions are tailored to match the specific requirements of each service.

The systems can replicate various scenarios and missions and prepare commanders, paratroopers, pilots, gunners and shooters.

Their operation also enables the armed forces to reduce costs related to the acquisition and maintenance during their lifecycle.

The Brazilian Navy’s Center for Naval Systems Analysis (CASNAV) and the Marine Corps Special Operations Battalion (BtlOpEspFuzNav), for instance, have developed a virtual reality (VR) parachuting

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us