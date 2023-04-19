Edge Group extends reach to Brazil with agreement to develop naval missiles

The UAE's Edge Group has signed a joint development agreement with the Brazilian Navy for a long-range anti-ship missile and a supersonic missile.

Under the agreement signed the LAAD 2023 event last week, the two sides will leverage the Brazilian Navy’s current portfolio of missiles and its fleet for testing purposes.

VAdm Marco Antonio Ismael Trovão de Oliveira said: 'Our well-established expertise in anti-ship missiles will be complemented by EDGE’s cutting-edge technologies and advanced capabilities, enabling us to share knowledge and cooperatively develop state-of-the-art solutions for the global market.'

Mansour Almulla, MD and CEO of EDGE Group, added: 'Bringing together the Brazilian Navy’s IP-owned solutions with our extensive design, technological development and integration expertise, we are very optimistic about the potential of this new strategic collaboration.

'It will enable us to develop advanced long-range anti-ship and supersonic missiles that exceed current performance at an accelerated rate and at low cost, which will ultimately benefit our end users.'

According to Shephard Defence Insight, Brazil is currently developing the MANSUP (Míssil Antinavio Nacional de Superfície) surface-to-surface anti-ship missile. Its first test launch was conducted in 2018 and it will replace the navy's MBDA Exocet MM40 Block 1.

Reportedly, the MANSUP features inertial guidance with terminal active radar homing. The MANSUP has also a 154kg high-explosive blast fragmentation warhead and sea skimming flight altitude capability.