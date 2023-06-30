Boeing launches T-7 Red Hawk EMD phase with US Air Force test flight

The USAF has completed its first test flight with the Boeing-made T-7A Red Hawk trainer jet, the manufacturer announced on 28 June.

USAF and Boeing test pilots validated the digitally designed, built and tested T-7's key aspects and features during a 63-minute flight.

The jet is one of five engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) aircraft that will be delivered to Air Education and Training Command for further testing.

Saab is responsible for developing and producing the aft section for T-7A, including for the EMD jets.

‘The stable performance of the aircraft and its advanced cockpit and systems are game changers