To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • Boeing launches T-7 Red Hawk EMD phase with US Air Force test flight

Boeing launches T-7 Red Hawk EMD phase with US Air Force test flight

30th June 2023 - 13:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

The test flight means Boeing has completed the cockpit upgrades on the EMD aircraft to meet USAF standards. (Photo: Boeing)

The successful test of the T-7A Red Hawk trainer jet by Boeing and the US Air Force is a significant milestone for the beleaguered T-X programme.

The USAF has completed its first test flight with the Boeing-made T-7A Red Hawk trainer jet, the manufacturer announced on 28 June. 

USAF and Boeing test pilots validated the digitally designed, built and tested T-7's key aspects and features during a 63-minute flight.

The jet is one of five engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) aircraft that will be delivered to Air Education and Training Command for further testing.

Saab is responsible for developing and producing the aft section for T-7A, including for the EMD jets.

‘The stable performance of the aircraft and its advanced cockpit and systems are game changers

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us