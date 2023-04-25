IDSI and Varjo showcase mixed reality Joint Terminal Attack Controller trainer at IT2EC 2023

Immersive Display Solutions (IDSI) and Varjo have showcased the updated version of their Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) trainer at IT2EC 2023 in Rotterdam.

The companies recently signed an agreement to enhance their business relationships.

The partnership will see the implementation of the Finnish company's XR-3 Focal Edition in IDSI's solutions. The first system to receive the head-mounted display (HMD) is the turnkey extended reality (XR), ChromaXR.

It is purpose-built to transport the user to a virtual training environment while still seeing the natural world in an augmented reality (AR) environment. The training can also be conducted in a VR mode where gamified training is sufficient to meet training requirements.

The initial focus of ChromaXR is JTAC training, where the XR-3 Focal Edition enables trainees to interact with physical equipment, elevating the fidelity of such training scenarios.

Talking to Shephard during the show, IDSI president and CEO George T Forbes said this partnership with Varjo will allow his company to enter the mixed reality (MR) space.

'Varjo XR-3 Focal Edition is an ideal extension to our industry-leading immersive CAVE and spherical dome displays,' he said.

With the solution, trainees can efficiently perform training activities, including reading maps, read and write, see their watch and exchange tactical digital communications via simulated digitally aided close air support (DACAS) activities using the Android Team Awareness Kit (ATAK).

This allows precision situational awareness, navigation and data sharing,

As opposed to seeing a pair of virtual hands, like in most other MR/XR systems, the ChromaXR user sees their hands in the basic mode. In fully immersive functionality, the trainee can still clearly see any physical object up to 35 cm from the headset.

Forbes emphasized that this solution is not intended to replace dome display-based training systems but can significantly help efforts in a portable and affordable way by taking the training to the point of need.

Without adding any specific details about the programme, Forbes said Canada has just made a decision on its JTAC programme. 'They bought one large [dome] display, but they have 22 places where they have to train,' he said.

ChromaXR can be taken to the soldiers as a relatively small footprint solution.

'You can also use existing domes for this type of training, but then, more importantly, it enables teams in different places,' Varjo CCO Seppo Aaltonen added.

AR and XR still have some limitations, however. Forbes said the biggest problem they must overcome is lighting that creates shadows in the virtual environment.

The partners said this agreement also allows them to give feedback to each other and thus grow and improve their products.

The next steps will likely include the of a wireless Varjo HDM, but Aaltonen could not say when this is going to happen, adding that there are a number of things in the works for the company.