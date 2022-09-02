CAE to provide platform and systems training for Royal Australian Navy

The Australian subsidiary of CAE has received a five-year Platforms and Systems Training Contract (PSTC) contract from the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).

CAE Australia said in a 2 September announcement that it will ‘deliver improved quality, efficiency, modernisation, and remote capability in training’.

The PSTC deal, worth an undisclosed amount, will see prime contractor CAE Australia work with Navantia Australia, the University of New South Wales, 3by3 Solutions, and MMCLD.

Vessels covered by the contract include Canberra-class amphibious assault ships, Hobart-class air warfare destroyers, Supply-class replenishment ships and Huon-class coastal minehunters.

The RAN aims to accelerate training throughput and improve the delivery of sustainable distributed training, whether it is on-site, in port or at sea.

CAE expects to leverage its experience of supporting the USN with training solutions for multiple naval aircraft platforms, bridge training for Littoral Combat Ships and the US Army Maritime Integrated Training System.