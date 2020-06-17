To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Australia begins quest for a new trainer jet

17th June 2020 - 00:30 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

Australia has issued an RfI for a future lead-in fighter training system (LIFTS), in a requirement called Project Air 6002 Phase 1. This formally begins the search for a replacement for the Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF) Hawk 127 trainer jet fleet.

The RAAF is seeking a future solution that provides a ‘relevant, adaptable affordable and safe LIFTS out to 2050’ for training pilots and weapon systems officers.

The preamble in the AusTender description issued on 2 June stated: ‘The Hawk 127 – along with its full mission simulators and support systems – is key to this capability in that

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur was the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us