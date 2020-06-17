Australia begins quest for a new trainer jet

Australia has issued an RfI for a future lead-in fighter training system (LIFTS), in a requirement called Project Air 6002 Phase 1. This formally begins the search for a replacement for the Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF) Hawk 127 trainer jet fleet.

The RAAF is seeking a future solution that provides a ‘relevant, adaptable affordable and safe LIFTS out to 2050’ for training pilots and weapon systems officers.

The preamble in the AusTender description issued on 2 June stated: ‘The Hawk 127 – along with its full mission simulators and support systems – is key to this capability in that