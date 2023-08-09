ASTi to deliver 27 new SERA MQ-9 training systems
SERA provides automated, simulated and AI-based air traffic control (ATC) services for military and commercial aviation training and simulation applications.
SAIC will install SERA on existing MQ-9 Reaper MALET-JSIL Aircrew Trainer (MJAT) training systems. Initial integration will occur at the Joint Technology Center/Systems Integration Laboratory (JSIL), Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.
Also available in cloud-based, software-as-a-service (SaaS) or localised hardware configurations, SAIC will host its new SERA instances as virtual machines running on customer-furnished hypervisors.
This capability will provide MQ-9 operators with an enhanced training environment filled with other aircraft, pilots, realistic controllers and region- and mission-specific radio traffic.
The contract also includes ASTi software maintenance and support. This option provides ongoing enhancements and updates to SERA as well as custom feature requests.
ASTi will also provide onsite installation and training for the newly fielded SERA instances.
The MQ-9A Reaper, or Predator B in UK nomenclature, is a long-endurance UAV that has entered service with the USAF, USN, US Department of Homeland Security, and several European armed forces.
It is the successor to the original Predator UAS and is intended to carry out the same types of missions, including ISTAR and striking targets with munitions.
