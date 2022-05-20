Amentum to support USN aircrew

The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) has awarded a $99 million firm-fixed-price logistics and maintenance contract to Amentum, under its legacy company, DynCorp International.

The 18-month indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract’s cost is reimbursable and will support critical aviation training mission programme for the USN aircrew at Fallon, Nevada.

Amentum will provide organisational, selected intermediate and limited depot-level maintenance.

Additionally, the company will also carry out logistics support services for the Navy’s F/A-18C/D/E/F, EA-18G, MH-60S, E-2C, and F-16A/B/C/D aircraft.

Amentum Aviation Business Unit president Joe Dunaway said in a statement: ‘We are ready to continue to support the important mission of aircrew training at Fallon.

‘We have held this critical programme supporting the NAWCAD since 2015.’

The work is expected to be completed by September 2023.