To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Amentum to support USN aircrew

20th May 2022 - 17:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

US Navy aircrew will receive various maintenance support and logistics works on their aircraft. (Photo: Amentum)

The Nevada air station will receive various depot maintenance support and logistics works on its aircraft.

The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) has awarded a $99 million firm-fixed-price logistics and maintenance contract to Amentum, under its legacy company, DynCorp International.

The 18-month indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract’s cost is reimbursable and will support critical aviation training mission programme for the USN aircrew at Fallon, Nevada.

Amentum will provide organisational, selected intermediate and limited depot-level maintenance.

Additionally, the company will also carry out logistics support services for the Navy’s F/A-18C/D/E/F, EA-18G, MH-60S, E-2C, and F-16A/B/C/D aircraft.

Amentum Aviation Business Unit president Joe Dunaway said in a statement: ‘We are ready to continue to support the important mission of aircrew training at Fallon.

‘We have held this critical programme supporting the NAWCAD since 2015.’

The work is expected to be completed by September 2023.

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us