Air-to-air refuelling training set for P-8

16th May 2017 - 14:08 GMT | by Damian Kemp in NAS Whidbey Island

Simulation training for air-to-air refuelling with Boeing Poseidon P-8 maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) may begin before the end of August with the capability currently in testing at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pax River with embedded personnel from VP-30 squadron and one former tanker pilot.

The training would require some modification to the current full dynamic cockpit trainers at NAS Whidbey Island, Washington State and NAS Jacksonville, Florida.

The training systems at the two sites consist of cockpit trainers and rear crew areas with five stations but another will be added if an additional station is put into the aircraft.

Jacksonville

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

