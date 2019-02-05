Afghan Air Force facing UH-60 training and recruitment headache

A report from the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) has made clear that the country's UH-60 Black Hawk programme is beset by pilot training issues, with a lack of trainees unlikely to be operationally ready before the full fleet of aircraft are received in 2023.

Currently, 16 of 159 Black Hawk helicopters have been delivered, with 119 due to be handed over to the Afghanistan Air Force (AAF) and the remaining 40 to the Special Mission Wing (SMW), at an estimated cost of $6-$7 billion.

'Despite the fact that pilot development is not keeping pace with original programme