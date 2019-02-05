To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • Afghan Air Force facing UH-60 training and recruitment headache

Afghan Air Force facing UH-60 training and recruitment headache

5th February 2019 - 13:08 GMT | by Tim Martin in London

RSS

A report from the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) has made clear that the country's UH-60 Black Hawk programme is beset by pilot training issues, with a lack of trainees unlikely to be operationally ready before the full fleet of aircraft are received in 2023.

Currently, 16 of 159 Black Hawk helicopters have been delivered, with 119 due to be handed over to the Afghanistan Air Force (AAF) and the remaining 40 to the Special Mission Wing (SMW), at an estimated cost of $6-$7 billion. 

'Despite the fact that pilot development is not keeping pace with original programme

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Tim Martin

Author

Tim Martin

Tim Martin is Air Editor for Shephard Media, based in Belfast. 

Tim has experience writing …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us