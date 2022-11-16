Aero Vodochody to deliver new L-39NG jets to Czech Air Force
Aero Vodochody and Lom Praha Air Training Centre have signed a contract for the delivery of four new L-39NG advanced jet trainer aircraft for the Czech Air Force.
The deal, announced on 14 November, also includes support equipment and will see the delivery of the first aircraft ‘no later than 28 months from the start of its effectiveness’, Aero Vodochody noted in a press statement.
The aircraft is not entirely new to Czech pilots. The manufacturer upgraded seven L-39s to NG configuration for state-owned Lom Praha, which is responsible for training Czech Air Force pilots, as a launch order in 2015.
In 2019, the training centre committed to four additional L-39NG aircraft with an option for two more.
The existing L-39C Albatros trainers currently operated by Lom Praha are reaching the end of their operational life. Trainees will use the new L-39NGs for basic and advanced combat training.
In addition to the aircraft, the state enterprise will receive special and high-altitude equipment, survival equipment, initial training for pilots and ground personnel, ground equipment, initial sets of spare parts and consumables, flight planning and analysis systems and a ground training system.
‘The reason for the acquisition of the L-39NG is to ensure the continuity of the training of tactical air force pilots on subsonic machines in the training centre of the state enterprise, ‘Jiří Protiva, director of Lom Praha, said.
The contract also includes an option for delivery of four additional aircraft.
Aero Vodochody has also received orders for the L-39NG from customers in Hungary, Portugal, Senegal, the US and Vietnam.
