Adacel and SkyWarrior win $7m deal for US Army simulators

Adacel Technologies and SkyWarrior Flight Training will supply the US Army with systems and equipment to replace the service’s Enhanced Tower Simulator and Army Aviation Radar Training Simulator as part of the Flight School Training Support Services (FSTSS) program.

FSTSS is a $1.7 billion contract awarded to General Dynamics Information Technology in April this year to support the US Army Aviation Center of Excellence, which leads the Flight School XXI programme at Fort Novosel (formerly Fort Rucker), Alabama, the primary training programme for all army rotary-wing aviators.

The total contract with Adacel and SkyWarrior will exceed $7 million over 11 years and includes the initial delivery of a turnkey MaxSim ATC Tower and Radar system, ongoing technical support, two technical refreshes, and Adacel’s phraseology trainer.

FSTSS will eventually train approximately 4,000 entry-level and graduate-level students annually in a range of cargo, attack, utility and training helicopters. The FSTSS contract runs for five years with an option for seven years.

Last month CAE was awarded a $455 million contract by GDIT to build and deliver new full-flight simulators for the CH-47F Chinook and UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters. Under the 12-year contract CAE will own and operate the new training devices and implement software configurations for reconfigurable collective training devices.

SkyWarrior president and CEO George Sigler said: ‘The new solution represents a significant increase in quality, reliability, and sustainment over the legacy systems [and] combines the most advanced equipment technology with its innovative software design to provide a truly immersive and realistic training experience for the ATC soldiers.’