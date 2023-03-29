Safran rolls out new navigation solution for French Navy commandoes
At the SOFINS 2023 event in Bordeaux, Safran Electronics & Defense unveiled the NAVKITE PNT system. It will be integrated in the ECUME (Embarcation Commando à Usage Multiple Embarquable) transportable, multirole, semi-rigid boat purpose-designed for special forces.
Based on a concept by FUSCOLAB, the innovation centre for the French Marine Corps, Safran has developed a compact hybrid navigation system for use in GNSS-denied or jammed environments.
NAVKITE couples a GEONYX M inertial navigation system with a VersaSync time/frequency server, with the first sea trials carried out from the Lorient naval base in Brittany by FUSCOLAB and the Ponchardier commando unit.
Related Articles
France's Technamm to unveil new special forces vehicles
It was then deployed in February 2023 in the HEMEX joint exercise, projecting a major engagement during phase 2 of ORION, a large-scale operation for resilient, innovative and interoperable armed forces, focused on high-intensity conflicts.
More from Special Operations
-
France adds L3Harris sensor turret to A400M for special forces missions
The French Air Force is modifying A400M transport aircraft with a mount for an MX-20 EO/IR turret for the special forces support role.
-
French special forces look to mobile apps for tactical advantage
Hexagon's new platform for developing Android mobile apps for dismounted soldiers is already being put to use on a project for French special forces.
-
GSOF Symposium Europe: Events in Ukraine drive SOF procurement in Europe (Sponsored)
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has concentrated the minds of governments across Europe, where there are increasing efforts to upgrade and replace military capabilities.
-
SEALs test UK-made underwater comms technology
Systems from UK firm Succorfish underwent a week of tests with US Navy SEAL divers.
-
Singapore diving unit inducts naval craft amidst reorganisation
A new vessel type is being inducted by Singapore's naval special operations unit.
-
Malaysia looks for special forces equipment
Anti-structure weapons and training grenades are on the shopping list of Malaysian army special forces.