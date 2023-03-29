Safran rolls out new navigation solution for French Navy commandoes

At the SOFINS 2023 event in Bordeaux, Safran Electronics & Defense unveiled the NAVKITE PNT system. It will be integrated in the ECUME (Embarcation Commando à Usage Multiple Embarquable) transportable, multirole, semi-rigid boat purpose-designed for special forces.

Based on a concept by FUSCOLAB, the innovation centre for the French Marine Corps, Safran has developed a compact hybrid navigation system for use in GNSS-denied or jammed environments.

NAVKITE couples a GEONYX M inertial navigation system with a VersaSync time/frequency server, with the first sea trials carried out from the Lorient naval base in Brittany by FUSCOLAB and the Ponchardier commando unit.

It was then deployed in February 2023 in the HEMEX joint exercise, projecting a major engagement during phase 2 of ORION, a large-scale operation for resilient, innovative and interoperable armed forces, focused on high-intensity conflicts.