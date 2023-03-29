To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Safran rolls out new navigation solution for French Navy commandoes

29th March 2023 - 16:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

NAVKITE has been integrated on French ECUME rigid boats used by naval commando forces. (Photo: French Navy)

Safran Electronics and Defence has developed the NAVKITE position, navigation, timing (PNT) system for use by French Navy commando forces on semi-rigid boats.

At the SOFINS 2023 event in Bordeaux, Safran Electronics & Defense unveiled the NAVKITE PNT system. It will be integrated in the ECUME (Embarcation Commando à Usage Multiple Embarquable) transportable, multirole, semi-rigid boat purpose-designed for special forces.

Based on a concept by FUSCOLAB, the innovation centre for the French Marine Corps, Safran has developed a compact hybrid navigation system for use in GNSS-denied or jammed environments

NAVKITE couples a GEONYX M inertial navigation system with a VersaSync time/frequency server, with the first sea trials carried out from the Lorient naval base in Brittany by FUSCOLAB and the Ponchardier commando unit

It was then deployed in February 2023 in the HEMEX joint exercise, projecting a major engagement during phase 2 of ORION, a large-scale operation for resilient, innovative and interoperable armed forces, focused on high-intensity conflicts.

