To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Euronaval 2022: Safran launches Vigy 4 surface ship optronic system

19th October 2022 - 11:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Safran's Vigy 4 optronic system. (Photo: Safran)

France’s Safran has lifted the lid of a new optronic system during Euronaval 2022 in Paris.

At Euronaval 2022 in Paris, Safran launched the Vigy 4, a new optronic system for surface ships.

The system is the latest addition to the company’s line of naval optronic sensors, including the Vigy HD and Paseo XLR systems.

The Vigy 4 is described as a compact gyro-stabilised multi-sensor system with a shortwave infrared channel for seeing through mist and fog.

The new camera system has observation and fire control capabilities to meet the needs of smaller ships such as OPVs and Corvettes.

Shephard understands launch customers are in place for the new system.

The Vigy 4 is designed with the ability to control light and medium-calibre weapons.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us