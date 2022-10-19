Euronaval 2022: Safran launches Vigy 4 surface ship optronic system

At Euronaval 2022 in Paris, Safran launched the Vigy 4, a new optronic system for surface ships.

The system is the latest addition to the company’s line of naval optronic sensors, including the Vigy HD and Paseo XLR systems.

The Vigy 4 is described as a compact gyro-stabilised multi-sensor system with a shortwave infrared channel for seeing through mist and fog.

The new camera system has observation and fire control capabilities to meet the needs of smaller ships such as OPVs and Corvettes.

Shephard understands launch customers are in place for the new system.

The Vigy 4 is designed with the ability to control light and medium-calibre weapons.