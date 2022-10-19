Euronaval 2022: Safran launches Vigy 4 surface ship optronic system
At Euronaval 2022 in Paris, Safran launched the Vigy 4, a new optronic system for surface ships.
The system is the latest addition to the company’s line of naval optronic sensors, including the Vigy HD and Paseo XLR systems.
The Vigy 4 is described as a compact gyro-stabilised multi-sensor system with a shortwave infrared channel for seeing through mist and fog.
The new camera system has observation and fire control capabilities to meet the needs of smaller ships such as OPVs and Corvettes.
Shephard understands launch customers are in place for the new system.
The Vigy 4 is designed with the ability to control light and medium-calibre weapons.
Euronaval 2022: Israel Shipyards lifts the lid on new export-orientated ship design
Euronaval marks the first time the Haifa shipyard has brought the Saar S-80 to market; however, it has already engaged with potential customers for the ship.
Euronaval 2022: Keel laid for second Saudi Multi-Mission Surface Combatant
Lockheed Martin is the prime contractor for the four-ship programme to build Multi-Mission Surface Combatant ships for Saudi Arabia.
Euronaval 2022: DSIT showcases torpedo defence system designed for surface vessels
DSIT and its parent company Rafael have joined forces to offer what they call a comprehensive torpedo defence system.
Euronaval 2022: European Patrol Corvette partners sign consortium agreement
The EPC project aims to maintain European sovereignty in second-line naval vessels.
Euronaval 2022: Size, weight and stability considerations drive development of Shark RWS
Naval SOF may benefit from the compact and lightweight Shark RWS.