Polaris unveils new military snowmobile for Arctic SOF operations

Polaris Government and Defense’s latest snowmobile – the 2026 Military 850 TITAN 155 – will begin trials with potential special operations forces (SOF) customers by the end of the year, company officials have disclosed to Shephard.

The snowmobile, which was officially launched ahead of the SOF Week show on 2nd April, has been designed as a military off-the-shelf snowmobile capable of being immediately deployed upon delivery, unlike competing commercial off-the-shelf models that require the customer to upgrade before fielding.

Company officials explained to Shephard that the snowmobile had been launched “too late for any activity this season” but added: “We plan to participate in demos internationally with it next winter.”

Polaris is targeting potential customers in northern Europe, including new NATO members Finland and Sweden, as well as SOF units in eastern Europe facing cold-weather operating environments.

SOF-specific upgrades included in the platform include blackout mode, infrared lighting, white body panels for camouflage and concealment, keyless ignition, 12V outlets for charging handheld end-user devices including tablets and software-defined radios, power-boosting regulator, and handlebar with “mountain hoop” for enhanced operator ride angle and control.

Military snowmobiles or “over-snow reconnaissance vehicles” (ORSVs) can be used to support a variety of special operations mission sets, including intelligence-gathering, direct action, resupply/logistics, and military assistance.

“OSRVs are a critical component of the off-road arsenal for winter warfare,” explained Nick Francis, vice president for government and defense at Polaris.

“Arctic mobility is demanding but Polaris military snowmobiles allow operators to move further and faster in critical arctic and mountainous snow-covered environments and execute critical missions with confidence and efficiency. To increase stealth, our military snowmobiles are designed to blend into snowy, arctic environmental conditions,” he continued.

The company’s latest snow-machine offering is powered by the Polaris 850 Patriot engine, providing commonality with the company’s military-aimed 850 RMK 155 snowmobile and offering more than 25% more torque and power than legacy platforms, company officials claimed. It also promises to give operators more responsive performance and increased acceleration, company officials added.

Further capabilities include improved towing capacity and reliable performance in sub-zero conditions, company officials stated, before confirming that the two-person utility snowmobile is designed to handle heavy payloads and is equipped with a reinforced cargo system to accommodate a passenger plus another 125 pounds of added cargo, as well as a hitch to tow a sled and an additional 1,200 pounds of mission-critical supplies. An optional winch provides 1,500 pounds of towing capacity for vehicle recovery or to move obstacles.

The snowmobile includes the Polaris BackTrak20 rear-suspension system added to a high-clearance independent front suspension, 20-inch-wide Cobra track, and Trailbreaker skis.

“Operations in snowy, Arctic conditions demand reliability, agility and stealth. The TITAN provides flotation and performance in varying snow conditions and can climb on top of snow better than any previous model – in forward or reverse. The TITAN also has an articulating rail, allowing the extra-long track to hinge upwards at the back, and are moveable rear snowflap for even greater mobility backing up,” company officials concluded.