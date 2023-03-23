To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

France's Technamm to unveil new special forces vehicles

23rd March 2023 - 17:00 GMT | by Jean-Marc Tanguy in Paris

The 4x4 Fennec 2 has a crew of three, with a secondary gun mount in the right front position. (Photo: via author)

Inspired by lessons learned in Ukraine, the 4x4 Technamm Fennec 2 is looking for its first customers, while the Masstech Commando has already been ordered by France and Jordan

Technamm, one of the main vehicle suppliers to French special forces, will unveil two new models at the SOFINS show in Bordeaux next week. 

The Fennec 2 is derived from the civilian 4x4 Suzuki Jimny and could be used both for SOF and border surveillance missions, the main focus of one of its prospective customers. 

Technamm wanted to add more power to a vehicle model developed four years ago, following 'discussions we had at Eurosatory with Ukrainians who are looking for small, heavily armed and manoeuvrable vehicles' explained the company's president, Dominique Croizat.

'The circular turret can hold a 12.7mm machine gun and

Jean-Marc Tanguy

Author

Jean-Marc Tanguy

Jean-Marc Tanguy started its career in journalism on 1991 and focussed quickly on defence matters

Read full bio

