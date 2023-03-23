France's Technamm to unveil new special forces vehicles

Technamm, one of the main vehicle suppliers to French special forces, will unveil two new models at the SOFINS show in Bordeaux next week.

The Fennec 2 is derived from the civilian 4x4 Suzuki Jimny and could be used both for SOF and border surveillance missions, the main focus of one of its prospective customers.

Technamm wanted to add more power to a vehicle model developed four years ago, following 'discussions we had at Eurosatory with Ukrainians who are looking for small, heavily armed and manoeuvrable vehicles' explained the company's president, Dominique Croizat.

'The circular turret can hold a 12.7mm machine gun and