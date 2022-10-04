UK hunts for uncrewed surface and subsurface vessel to support future commando operations
The UK Royal Marine Commando Force requires the development of a multi-payload, low-signature, long-endurance uncrewed surface and subsurface vessel (USSV).
The USSV would be able to covertly complete surface and subsurface missions and operate completely autonomously whilst integrating with the Naval Strike Network.
The Naval Strike Network is the RN’s future digital backbone, integrating aspects of a more distributed fleet.
According to a 10 September contract summary, the desired highly flexible vessel should be capable of deploying sensors, effectors, and strike capabilities while surfaced and submerged.
The USSV would also be used for reconnaissance of operating areas for future Royal
