  • UK hunts for uncrewed surface and subsurface vessel to support future commando operations

UK hunts for uncrewed surface and subsurface vessel to support future commando operations

4th October 2022 - 14:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

Subsea Craft's VICTA diver delivery unit meets many of the requirements set out in the UK MoD's contract notice. (Photo: Subsea Craft)

With requirements stipulating de-risked and demonstrated technology, Subsea Craft’s VICTA diver delivery unit ticks many of the boxes for the UK’s uncrewed surface and subsurface vessel requirement.

The UK Royal Marine Commando Force requires the development of a multi-payload, low-signature, long-endurance uncrewed surface and subsurface vessel (USSV).

The USSV would be able to covertly complete surface and subsurface missions and operate completely autonomously whilst integrating with the Naval Strike Network.

The Naval Strike Network is the RN’s future digital backbone, integrating aspects of a more distributed fleet.

According to a 10 September contract summary, the desired highly flexible vessel should be capable of deploying sensors, effectors, and strike capabilities while surfaced and submerged.

The USSV would also be used for reconnaissance of operating areas for future Royal

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

