Virginia and Columbia-class submarine programmes sign long-term parts deals

The Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarine programmes have signed long-lead contracts with both US and Australian parts manufacturers to ensure the integrity of their supply chains.

US manufacturer Hunt Valve, which is part of the Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) group, signed a contract to supply parts for 17 new US Navy (USN) submarines, 12 Virginia-class and five of the new Columbia-class vessels which are scheduled to replace the current Ohio class, and be the longest submarines in US naval history at 580 feet.

The Hunt Valve contract will produce US$96 million worth of ball valves and high-pressure system valves over the next five years – and potentially beyond.

FMD CEO George Whittier said the long-lead contract was proof that the USN was listening to the defence industry, allowing the industry to plan for business expansion and job security in the longer term.

Meanwhile the Virginia-class programme received some benefit from the tripartite AUKUS agreement between the US, the UK and Australia. AML3D, an Australian firm, has delivered a new part for the Virginia-class submarines – 3D printed copper-nickel tailpipe prototype components worth AUD156,000 (around US$98,000).

The parts were produced in just under five weeks using the 3D printing technology, whereas to render them with traditional manufacturing processes would have taken anything up to 17 months, according to AML3D.

The prototype parts will now be tested and undergo in-service trials on a Virginia-class submarine.

Richard Marles, Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, praised the collaborative work of the AUKUS programme: “Production of a US Virginia-class submarine component in Australia is a great example that AUKUS is happening now, and demonstrates our commitment toward supporting expansion of the trilateral industrial base,” he said.

The Virginia class is the foundation vessel of US underwater naval power. Built by both General Dynamics Electric Boat and Huntington Ingalls Industries, 51 vessels are ultimately planned in the class, which will replace the Los Angeles class as its vessels are retired.

Of those 51 vessels, 38 have currently been ordered and 23 delivered, each with an estimated unit cost of $2.4 billion.

The Columbia submarines are expected to begin replacing Ohio-class vessels from 2031, and to form a 12-strong class over the next two decades, delivering the US nuclear deterrent. Each Columbia-class submarine is expected to cost around $110 billion.

As such, long-lead parts contracts and cooperative work with international ally nations on building and equipping both classes are intended both to spread the wealth of huge defence projects and to maximise the efficiency of the construction process.

