Latest Virginia-class submarine, the future USS Iowa, delivered to US Navy

The US Navy (USN) Submarine Force has taken possession of its latest Virginia-class attack submarine.

SSN 797 (which on commissioning will become the USS Iowa) was delivered on December 22, 2024.

The 24th Virginia-class submarine was produced by General Dynamics Electric Boat (GDEB), the 13th vessel in the class made by GDEB, with HII-Newport News Shipbuilding supplying the others on a co-production contract. The SSN 797 had its keel laid down in August 2019.

Meanwhile, the SSN 796 was commissioned as the USS New Jersey in September 2024, and the USS Arkansas, SSN 800, in December.

SSN 797 is scheduled to be officially commissioned on 5 April 2025 in Groton, Connecticut.

That will leave just one more Block IV Virginia-class submarines to be brought into service, the future USS Utah, the keel of which was laid down in 2022, to complete the ten-boat block.

The ten Block V Virginia-class submarines, each slated to cost US$3.2 billion, have already begun construction, and the first of those vessels is expected to be delivered in FY2025. The Block V delivery will cover the five years between 2025–30.

On the handover of the SSN 797, Virginia-class submarine programme manager Capt. Mike Hollenbach said: “The Virginia-class submarine represents a Navy and industry commitment to deliver warfighting excellence to the fleet.

“Iowa is the second Virginia-class submarine delivered this year. With each delivery, the Navy continues to strengthen its undersea advantage.”

The combined cost for Blocks IV and V of the Virginia-class submarine programme amounts to $42.2 billion.

