AUKUS nations lay out plans for joint submarine development

27th September 2024 - 10:55 GMT | by Tony Fyler

A concept of what the SSN AUKUS may look like. (Image: MoD/Crown copyright)

Defence ministers from the UK, US and Australia have been meeting in London to outline plans for Pillar I and Pillar II development focused on the creation of a joint nuclear attack submarine.

The tripartite collaboration between the UK, US and Australia, known as AUKUS, has held its first UK-based meeting and begun work on a number of key defence initiatives between the partners.

In “Pillar I” of the partnership’s future plans, Australia has hopes to buy at least three Virginia-class conventionally-armed nuclear-powered submarines in the early 2030s. In “Pillar II”, the three nations will look to work together to develop a new boat of their own, the SSN AUKUS.

That submarine will be Australian-built but US-equipped, and the three countries hope it will be delivered in the 2040s and operated within

