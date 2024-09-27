AUKUS nations lay out plans for joint submarine development
The tripartite collaboration between the UK, US and Australia, known as AUKUS, has held its first UK-based meeting and begun work on a number of key defence initiatives between the partners.
In “Pillar I” of the partnership’s future plans, Australia has hopes to buy at least three Virginia-class conventionally-armed nuclear-powered submarines in the early 2030s. In “Pillar II”, the three nations will look to work together to develop a new boat of their own, the SSN AUKUS.
That submarine will be Australian-built but US-equipped, and the three countries hope it will be delivered in the 2040s and operated within
