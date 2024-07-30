US Navy to invest $3 billion in UAS and C-UAS capabilities

The US Navy has planned to invest almost US$3 billion in programmes related to UAS and C-UAS over FY2025 reflecting the growing relevance of these capabilities to succeed in current and future maritime warfare.

The funding requested in its budget proposal for the next fiscal year covered ongoing and future R&D and acquisition initiatives, enhancements of the branch’s in-service systems and technologies, as well as efforts to improve its C4ISR, jamming and training inventory.

In its justification papers, the service stated that “threat capability and enhancements have recently shifted due to geopolitical conflicts” and resources are required “to protect high value