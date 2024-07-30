US Navy to invest $3 billion in UAS and C-UAS capabilities
The US Navy has planned to invest almost US$3 billion in programmes related to UAS and C-UAS over FY2025 reflecting the growing relevance of these capabilities to succeed in current and future maritime warfare.
The funding requested in its budget proposal for the next fiscal year covered ongoing and future R&D and acquisition initiatives, enhancements of the branch’s in-service systems and technologies, as well as efforts to improve its C4ISR, jamming and training inventory.
In its justification papers, the service stated that “threat capability and enhancements have recently shifted due to geopolitical conflicts” and resources are required “to protect high value
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
Chilean Navy commissions icebreaker as race for Antarctica heats up
The commissioning of the domestically manufactured icebreaker Almirante Viel marks the latest addition to a series of new ships acquired by South American navies to enhance their presence in Antarctic waters.
-
Australian Army enhances littoral reach with new landing craft
The Australian Army is set to enhance its amphibious capabilities with the accelerated delivery of new, long-range Littoral Manoeuvre Vessels-Medium (LMV-M) by 2026, as announced by Pat Conroy, the country’s minister for defence industry, in response to the Defence Strategic Review.
-
Pakistan Navy takes delivery of multi-mission Offshore Patrol Vessel Hunain
The Hunain is the first OPV 2600 in the Pakistan Navy’s fleet and will be used across a range of coastal defence roles.
-
Intermarine and Leonardo unite for Italian Navy minehunter contract
Five modern minehunters will undertake sweeps of leading maritime areas of interest.
-
India pauses self-reliance in defence manufacture as it turns back to international OEMs
Maritime security concerns has led India to delay its pursuit of self-reliance in defence manufacturing and procurement as it makes urgent orders from international OEMs due to maritime security concerns.
-
Lockheed Martin strengthens Spanish SPY-7 radar supply chain
The global defence giant chose a Spanish firm for its work on the Bonifaz-class frigate.