Raytheon, Nammo and Northrop Grumman join forces to produce MK72 solid rocket motors

RTX Raytheon announced on 7 April the award of contracts for undisclosed amounts to Nammo and Northrop Grumman for the initial development phase of the MK72 solid rocket motor, which is a critical part of the US Navy Standard Missile 3 (SM-3) and the Aegis ballistic missile defence (BMD) system.

The deals are intended to expand Raytheon’s supplier base and support the manufacturer in agreements with the US government.

“This effort will help with industrial base capacity increase and reduce single points for failure,” an official spokesperson for Raytheon told Shephard. “The opportunity to service the life extension programme