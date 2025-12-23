To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • US Navy to conduct an experimentation campaign with emerging tech in 2026 and 2027

US Navy to conduct an experimentation campaign with emerging tech in 2026 and 2027

23rd December 2025 - 12:10 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

USS Gabrielle Giffords leads the formation in an exercise with the USVs Ranger and Mariner. (Photo: US Navy)

The Technology Operational Experimentation Events will inform future requirements as the US Navy looks for innovative solutions across three key operational domains.

The US Navy (USN) Office of Naval Research Global (ONRG) will conduct its Technology Operational Experimentation Events (TOEE) with emerging technologies in 2026 and 2027 to inform future science and technology requirements and investments and define alternative concepts of employment.

The campaign will focus on three operational areas: counter-uncrewed systems (CUxS) swarm, containerised payloads for uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) and decision superiority. The service recently published a request for information (RfI) to identify advanced solutions that can support those domains.

The selected systems and platforms will undergo live demonstrations in relevant scenarios and environments. The trials will be scheduled from

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us