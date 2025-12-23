US Navy to conduct an experimentation campaign with emerging tech in 2026 and 2027
The US Navy (USN) Office of Naval Research Global (ONRG) will conduct its Technology Operational Experimentation Events (TOEE) with emerging technologies in 2026 and 2027 to inform future science and technology requirements and investments and define alternative concepts of employment.
The campaign will focus on three operational areas: counter-uncrewed systems (CUxS) swarm, containerised payloads for uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) and decision superiority. The service recently published a request for information (RfI) to identify advanced solutions that can support those domains.
The selected systems and platforms will undergo live demonstrations in relevant scenarios and environments. The trials will be scheduled from
US Navy advances with the Harpoon Service Life Extension Programme
The US Navy plans to improve Harpoon’s anti-ship and land attack capabilities by equipping the missiles with sensors and technologies required for succeeding in future battlespace.
Future of the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project is still unclear
The Canadian government remains tight-lipped on the timeline and funding required for the next steps of its Canadian Submarine Patrol Project, which should offer improved capabilities for the country’s navy.
Mitsubishi eyes future with Australia’s Mogami selection
With Australia’s selection of the Mogami-class for Project Sea 3000, Mitsubishi is investigating local production in the next decade as potential export opportunities emerge.