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Kraken’s Royal Navy USV contract signals next step in crewed-uncrewed integration

12th March 2026 - 16:47 GMT | by Eleanor Harvey in Manchester, UK

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Kraken demonstrated its K3 SCOUT at NATO’s first Task Force X exercise. (Photo: Kraken)

The UK Royal Navy’s rapid procurement of uncrewed platforms aligns with the force’s strategic shift towards a fleet better equipped to handle modern threats.

Fareham-based Kraken Technology Group has won a £12.3 million (US$16.42 million) contract with the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) to deliver 20 advanced modular uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) for the Royal Navy’s (RN) Surface Flotilla (Surflot).

The award is part of the RN’s Project Beehive, an initiative aimed at creating a fleet of experimental vessels for training and development to support the force’s transition towards an integrated crewed-uncrewed ‘Hybrid Navy’.

Project Beehive will deliver a platform to act as a “proving ground for future Hybrid Navy technologies” using the Surflot fleet of USVs, according to the RN, although the vessels will

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Eleanor Harvey

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Eleanor Harvey

Eleanor Harvey is content editor at Shephard Group, responsible for overseeing the quality and scope …

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