To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search

Greece’s newly commissioned FDI frigate deployed to Cyprus

3rd March 2026 - 16:17 GMT | by Eleanor Harvey in Manchester, UK

RSS

The Hellenic Navy has ordered four FDI frigates, which were initially constructed for the French Navy’s medium-sized frigate programme. (Photo: Naval Group)

﻿The recent naval modernisation efforts by the Hellenic Navy have been bolstered by the acquisition of advanced Naval Group frigates, the first of which was delivered in December 2025 and is now playing a crucial role in the latest Middle East conflict.

The Hellenic Navy’s Kimon FDI frigate, which only entered service in on 18 December 2025, has been deployed to assist Cyprus to strengthen the island’s defence capabilities after it came under attack this week in an escalation of the Israel-US-Iran conflict.

While Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides has asserted that the nation is “not involved in any way and does not intend to be part of any military operation”, defensive action is being taken to protect Cyprus by Greece, while France is also reportedly set to send anti-missile and anti-drone systems to the island.

Greece’s deployment of its newly commissioned

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Eleanor Harvey

Author

Eleanor Harvey

Eleanor Harvey is content editor at Shephard Group, responsible for overseeing the quality and scope …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us