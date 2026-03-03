Greece’s newly commissioned FDI frigate deployed to Cyprus

The Hellenic Navy’s Kimon FDI frigate, which only entered service in on 18 December 2025, has been deployed to assist Cyprus to strengthen the island’s defence capabilities after it came under attack this week in an escalation of the Israel-US-Iran conflict.

While Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides has asserted that the nation is “not involved in any way and does not intend to be part of any military operation”, defensive action is being taken to protect Cyprus by Greece, while France is also reportedly set to send anti-missile and anti-drone systems to the island.

Greece’s deployment of its newly commissioned