UK Royal Navy explores modular counter-drone capabilities for future hybrid fleet
The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) is seeking early market engagement looking at counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) capabilities for the Royal Navy (RN) – titled Project METIS and Project TALON.
The two initiatives signal potential future procurement opportunities for modular, containerised CUAS platforms with a focus on cost-efficiency, autonomy and the ability to be deployed across maritime and land platforms.
Under Project METIS – Modular Effects, Tactical Interchangeably System – a request for information (RfI) was issued at the end of February seeking information from potential providers of modular, low-cost effectors to counter the growing issue of uncrewed threats and complement
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
Greece’s newly commissioned FDI frigate deployed to Cyprus
The recent naval modernisation efforts by the Hellenic Navy have been bolstered by the acquisition of advanced Naval Group frigates, the first of which was delivered in December 2025 and is now playing a crucial role in the latest Middle East conflict.
-
US Navy SPY-6 approaches FRP with Raytheon already having “a hot production line”
Jen Gauthier, Raytheon’s VP of Naval Systems and Sustainment, told Shephard that the company is awaiting the US Navy’s green light to move “fully into full-rate production”.
-
Ireland releases maritime strategy as it looks to new naval bases and stronger partnerships
Ireland has a maritime area ten times the size of its land mass but has a limited naval capacity and faces an ongoing threat to critical underwater infrastructure. A new strategy is looking to address the challenge.
-
How the Golden Fleet will change the US Navy acquisition process
The procurement of the future USN Golden Fleet is planned to be less bureaucratic than previous strategies, involving AI-enabled designs and scheduling tools to increase productivity and avoid delays.
-
What capabilities are being tested under AUKUS Pillar II?
Collaboration on AUKUS Pillar II extends beyond the core trilateral agreement, presenting global opportunities for companies with advanced technologies.