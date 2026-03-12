Australia’s DroneShield looks to Europe in a drive to massively increase production

Australian counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) company DroneShield has announced the establishment of a contractor manufacturing partnership in Europe with an undisclosed Belgian company. First systems are expected to be produced in mid-2026.

A company official said: “We are also looking for other contract manufacturing partners in other countries. We are talking to a Dutch company, too, about some of our future products in the southern part of the Netherlands [and] in Germany and France, too.”

It is part of an effort to improve supplier resilience and drive annual manufacturing capacity from A$500 million (US$356.85 million) in 2025 to A$2.4 billion