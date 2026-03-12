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Australia’s DroneShield looks to Europe in a drive to massively increase production

12th March 2026 - 12:45 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Amsterdam, Netherlands

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The partnership will support the manufacture of DroneShield CUAS systems such as RfPatrol Mk 2. (Photo: DroneShield)

DroneShield has experienced significant growth in a short period of time, more than doubling its personnel to 500 people in the space of 18 months on the back of both military and civil demand.

Australian counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) company DroneShield has announced the establishment of a contractor manufacturing partnership in Europe with an undisclosed Belgian company. First systems are expected to be produced in mid-2026.

A company official said: “We are also looking for other contract manufacturing partners in other countries. We are talking to a Dutch company, too, about some of our future products in the southern part of the Netherlands [and] in Germany and France, too.”

It is part of an effort to improve supplier resilience and drive annual manufacturing capacity from A$500 million (US$356.85 million) in 2025 to A$2.4 billion

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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