Australia’s DroneShield looks to Europe in a drive to massively increase production
Australian counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) company DroneShield has announced the establishment of a contractor manufacturing partnership in Europe with an undisclosed Belgian company. First systems are expected to be produced in mid-2026.
A company official said: “We are also looking for other contract manufacturing partners in other countries. We are talking to a Dutch company, too, about some of our future products in the southern part of the Netherlands [and] in Germany and France, too.”
It is part of an effort to improve supplier resilience and drive annual manufacturing capacity from A$500 million (US$356.85 million) in 2025 to A$2.4 billion
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
Sweden seeks US HIMARS missile system to expand long-range strike capability
The proposed $920 million deal would provide Sweden with a step up from its existing tube artillery and align the country with other northern European nations that have selected the HIMARS platform.
-
Rolls-Royce to lead powertrain development for MGCS in important step for the programme
The move signals significant progress for the delayed Franco-German Main Ground Combat System programme with first powerpack prototypes set to be tested before the end of the decade.
-
UAE’s first combat use of M-SAM II could raise export prospects for South Korean air defence
Reported to provide a high percentage of precision in its engagements, the South Korean air defence system has been receiving growing international interest since it was deployed by the UAE to defeat Iranian missiles.
-
UN “not fulfilling core tasks” for Ukraine, says Estonian defence secretary
Estonia is looking for innovative ways to deal with its particular challenges but, according to the MoD’s permanent secretary, Kaimo Kuusk, technology still needs to be backed up by old-fashioned long-range punch.
-
Why Middle Eastern markets demand bespoke AFV solutions
In this expert analysis, Christopher Foss looks at how armoured vehicle suppliers to the Middle East are increasingly tailoring platforms for the region’s specific operational requirements.