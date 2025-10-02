To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Navy goes shopping for maritime uncrewed capabilities

2nd October 2025 - 11:35 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

A US Navy Global Autonomous Reconnaissance Craft. (Photo: US Navy)

The US Navy has been seeking suppliers to design and build diverse types of aerial, surface and underwater autonomous capabilities, as well as solutions to support their operation.

The US Navy (USN) is seeking suppliers for maritime uncrewed platforms while preparing to start multiple development and acquisition efforts in FY2026. It has recently published several requests for information (RfIs) and sources sought notices involving aerial, surface and underwater capabilities and operational support solutions.

Only in September, the branch issued solicitations for an ocean explorer (OEX) large underwater vehicle, a submarine rescue mission platform to be used as a mothership, a remote minehunting (RMH) module to be operated from Mine Countermeasures Unmanned Surface Vehicles (MCM USV) and a Tactical Resupply Unmanned Aircraft System (TRUAS).

In the case of

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

