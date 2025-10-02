US Navy goes shopping for maritime uncrewed capabilities
The US Navy (USN) is seeking suppliers for maritime uncrewed platforms while preparing to start multiple development and acquisition efforts in FY2026. It has recently published several requests for information (RfIs) and sources sought notices involving aerial, surface and underwater capabilities and operational support solutions.
Only in September, the branch issued solicitations for an ocean explorer (OEX) large underwater vehicle, a submarine rescue mission platform to be used as a mothership, a remote minehunting (RMH) module to be operated from Mine Countermeasures Unmanned Surface Vehicles (MCM USV) and a Tactical Resupply Unmanned Aircraft System (TRUAS).
In the case of
More from Naval Warfare
UK and Norway strengthen defence bond with maiden NSM launch
The firing of the Naval Strike Missile from the Royal Navy’s HMS Somerset in Norway’s Arctic rocket range signals a growing collaboration between the UK and the Scandinavian nation.
Half of Australia’s first Hunter frigate is now in fabrication
BAE Systems Maritime Australia’s Andy Coxall gave Shephard a progress update on its HMAS Hunter frigate, while addressing concerns over the cost difference between Australia’s programme and Norway’s.
RH Marine and Naval Group partnership moves Dutch submarine programme forward
The addition of Dutch company RH Marine to the programme aligns with the country’s aim of enhancing its sovereign submarine strategy.
US Coast Guard announces $350 million investment in robotics and autonomous systems
The USCG will use part of this funding to acquire SkyDio X10D short-range uncrewed aircraft systems, VideoRay Defender remotely operated vehicles and Qinetiq Squad Packable Utility and mini-SPUR robots.
From surface to seabed: Fincantieri takes on a new challenge
Underwater is emerging as the global geopolitical domain, a crossroads between new needs and technological acceleration. While 80% of the sea floor and 98% of the abyssal seabed remain unexplored (Mars' and Jupiter's surfaces are better known than our oceans), human well-being relies on underwater assets and resources.