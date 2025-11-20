To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Coast Guard pursues solutions to increase maritime domain dominance

20th November 2025 - 12:15 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

Cutter Campbell conducts small boat operations in the Windward Passage. (Photo: US Coast Guard)

The USCG is seeking technologies, services and applications to better connect its assets and speed up the decision-making process.

The US Coast Guard (USCG) is conducting market research to identify real-time, networked, unified technologies, services and applications capable of increasing naval predictive awareness while accelerating the decision-making process.

The capabilities should support the construction of a “detect-to-act” pipeline connecting the branch’s aerial and naval fleet, its inventory of uncrewed systems and its space, air, surface and shore-based sensors.

“The Coast Guard is not looking for a singular solution to provide the MDD [maritime domain dominance] capability, but rather a holistic and/or collection of capabilities to achieve this desired outcome,” the service stated in a request for information (RfI) published

