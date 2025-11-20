US Coast Guard pursues solutions to increase maritime domain dominance

The US Coast Guard (USCG) is conducting market research to identify real-time, networked, unified technologies, services and applications capable of increasing naval predictive awareness while accelerating the decision-making process.

The capabilities should support the construction of a “detect-to-act” pipeline connecting the branch’s aerial and naval fleet, its inventory of uncrewed systems and its space, air, surface and shore-based sensors.

“The Coast Guard is not looking for a singular solution to provide the MDD [maritime domain dominance] capability, but rather a holistic and/or collection of capabilities to achieve this desired outcome,” the service stated in a request for information (RfI) published